Going out undefeated Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 16, 2023

Belville takes top spot in rabbit showmanship; Dome named as Junior Showman

ROME TOWNSHIP — Wednesday’s 4-H Rabbit Showmanship competition may have seemed like déjà vu for the audience, with last year’s top two winners repeating their performance and taking the titles.

And for the Senior Showman, Brea Belville, it was a six-time feat.

Belville won her first title in the event in 2017, when she was named Junior Showman, and repeated that the following year.

In 2019, she was named as Senior Showman when she moved into that age bracket and has won it every year since (excluding 2020, when there was no fair).

In her last year of 4-H age, Belville, a Symmes Valley graduate who attends Marshall University, has an accomplished fair career that also includes winning as the 2022 fair queen and serving on the Junior Fair Board.

Coming in as Junior Showman was Rebekah Dome.

The 12-year-old is a member of Farmhands 4-H club and her second year winning the spot continues a family tradition, as her older sister, Kirsten, won as Junior Showman in 2021.

Wednesday’s competition wrapped up two days of rabbit events at the fair.