MJ Wixsom: Pet care can be costly in emergencies Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 16, 2023

We saw an emergency last week at our veterinary hospital that really emphasized the importance of understanding the costs associated with pet care. The pet owner couldn’t get into any other veterinary hospital, so they came to us on my day off.

Unfortunately, they were totally unprepared for the cost of care, which can be a common issue for pet owners in emergency situations.

I understand that unexpected pet emergencies can be stressful and overwhelming, and it’s natural to want to provide the best care possible for your furry friend. However, it’s important for pet owners to understand that veterinary care can be costly, especially for emergency situations. Just like with human healthcare, the cost of care can vary depending on the severity of the situation and the treatment needed.

At Guardian Animal, we understand that pet care can be expensive, which is why we strive to be transparent about our fees and costs. We’ll always provide you with an estimate of the cost of care before any treatment is given, so you can make an informed decision about your pet’s care. We also offer financing options to help make care more affordable for pet owners.

What’s more, there’s a common misconception among pet owners that the government provides money to veterinary hospitals to take care of their pets. This simply isn’t true. While there may be some programs that provide financial assistance for pet care, these are typically limited and may not cover the full cost of treatment.

At our veterinary hospital, we pride ourselves on our emergency care services, but we’re much more than just an emergency clinic. We’re a full-service hospital, equipped to handle everything from routine check-ups and preventative care to complex surgeries and specialized treatments. Emergency care is just one aspect of the services we offer.

We’re a full-service hospital, equipped to handle routine check-ups, preventative care, specialized treatments, and surgeries. We believe in the importance of preventative care, as it can help prevent emergencies from occurring in the first place.

Regular check-ups, vaccinations, and preventative treatments can help catch potential health issues early, before they become more serious and require emergency care. At Guardian Animal, we offer a range of wellness services to help keep your pet healthy and prevent emergencies.

As a pet owner, it’s important to be prepared for emergencies that may arise with your furry friend. Whether it’s a sudden illness or an accident, knowing what to do and where to turn can make all the difference in ensuring the best possible outcome for your pet. We try to see all of our patients when they have an emergency. This may mean a day admission or a work in appointment with a bit of a wait. New clients cannot always be fit into our schedule.

We’re equipped to handle a wide range of emergencies, from common issues

like vomiting and diarrhea to more serious conditions like trauma and toxicities. Our team is trained to provide rapid diagnosis and treatment, ensuring that your pet receives the care they need as quickly as possible.

We also understand that emergencies can happen with exotic animals, which is why we’re equipped to provide emergency care for a variety of

species, including birds, reptiles, and small mammals. I have the knowledge and expertise needed to diagnose and treat a wide range of exotic animal emergencies. When it comes to exotic animal emergencies, time is of the essence. Small mammals and birds, in particular, can go downhill rapidly, while reptiles may take longer to crash. It’s important for pet owners to seek emergency care immediately if they suspect their exotic pet is ill or injured.

Be prepared, the cost of care for small exotics can be high, and often exceeds the cost of getting a new exotic. However, if this particular exotic pet matters to you, we’re here to help. We understand the unique challenges of treating small exotics.

We believe that preventative care is the best way to keep your pet healthy and prevent emergencies, but we provide emergency care when you need us most. Don’t hesitate to contact us if you have a pet emergency or if you’re interested in learning more about our wellness services.

Whether you’re dealing with an emergency or simply want to keep your pet healthy, we’re here.

At the end of the day, the owner did not have enough for even basic treatment.

We did donate a bit to get enough to give the pet a chance. I often tell owners it is one third them, one third me and one third the pet.

I gave this pet a chance and now it was up to Raphe.

MJ Wixsom, DVM MS is a best-selling Amazon author who practices at Guardian Animal Medical Center in Flatwoods, Ky. GuardianAnimal.com 606-928-6566