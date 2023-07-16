Registration deadline for special election has passed Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 16, 2023

Early voting has started on State Issue 1

COLUMBUS — Monday was the last day for Ohioans to register to vote for the Aug. 8 Special Election. On Tuesday, ballots became available to all registered voters to make their voices heard on State Issue 1.

Currently, Ohio has 7,947,090 registered voters.

Ohio voters will find one issue on their ballot this election — State Issue 1, which changes and makes more stringent the standards to qualify for and pass amendments to Ohio’s constitution.

“August 8 provides an opportunity for Ohioans to democratically determine how Ohio’s constitution is to be regarded, and I encourage everyone to participate in an election that addresses the foundational, governing document of our state,” Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said.

Voters can cast their ballots early and in person, by mail or by voting on Election Day.

County boards of elections are now open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. for early in-person voting.