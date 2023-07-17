Feats to astonish

Published 12:00 am Monday, July 17, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Cincinnati Circus Company performed for crowds on Family Fun Day at the Lawrence County Fair on Tuesday. (Photos by Larry Rees | For The Ironton Tribune)

 

 

More Gallery

Scenes from the 2023 Lawrence County Fair – Vol. 1

4-H ers show market rabbits at fair

Welcoming this year’s royalty

Horse show starts fair week events

Print Article

  • Polls

    Has your family taken a vacation this summer?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections