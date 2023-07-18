Gary Webb Published 12:58 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Gary Webb

Gary Leon Webb, 83, of Proctorville, died Monday, July 17, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Aletha Webb.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.