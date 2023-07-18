Joanne McCown Published 4:09 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Oct. 6, 1934–July 17, 2023

Joanne Markins McCown, 88, of Ironton, peacefully passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023. She was born on Oct. 6, 1934, to the late Alex and Fannie Morrison Markins.

Joanne was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, David Henry, and her son, Derek.

She is survived by her son, Kevin of Ironton, as well as four grandchildren, Brianna (Killian) McKelvey, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Kyle, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Andrew, of Ashland, Kentucky; and Adrianna Poplin, of Ashland, Kentucky. She is also survived by her two great-grandchildren, Cruz and Capri McKelvey.

In addition to her parents, husband, and son, Joanne was preceded in death by her siblings, David, Rose Marie, and Michael Markins, all of Ironton.

Joanne graduated from Ironton High School in 1952 and attended the University of Michigan. She was a proud wife of a United States Navy officer and resided at the naval submarine base in New London, Connecticut.

After returning to her hometown, Joanne dedicated herself to her family as a homemaker.

She was a passionate and proud member of the Lawrence County Democratic Party.

Joanne was a devoted follower of Christ and remained a lifelong member of the Ironton First Presbyterian Church.

Joanne pursued various hobbies in her spare time that brought her great joy.

She was an enthusiastic member of her bridge club and actively contributed to local craft bazaars. Knitting, needlepoint, and painting were her creative outlets, and she used them to create heartfelt art for her loved ones.

Word games, especially Scrabble, delighted her and showcased her sharp mind.

Her adventurous spirit led her to explore the world, and Paris held a special place in her heart.

Joanne’s unwavering love for her family and friends shone through in every moment spent with them.

She cared deeply for their well-being and cherished their companionship. Sharing her passions with those special individuals enriched her life and together they created cherished memories that will forever be held in their hearts.

Joanne’s legacy of love, shared experiences, and lasting memories will continue to inspire and provide comfort to her loved ones throughout their lives.

Services will be held at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton on Saturday with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and the funeral service at noon with Pastor Carson Hunt officiating. Burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery.

To offer the McCown family your condolences, please visit our website at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton.