Lillian Dickess Published 11:19 am Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Lillian Marie (Chapman) Dickess, 94, of Ironton, died Thursday, July 13, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Sugar Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Ironton, with Pastor Mike Long officiating.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton.