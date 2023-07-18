Mary Laber Published 12:56 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Mary Laber

July 11, 1933–July 16, 2023

Mary Katherine Laber, 90, of Ironton, died Sunday, July 16, 2023 at her residence after an extended illness.

Mary was born in Ironton on July 11, 1933. She was the daughter of the late Peter Heighton and Ruth Heighton Bryant.

She married James Frederick Laber on Aug. 21, 1954, at St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church in Ironton.

Mary was a member of the Ironton Child Welfare Club for many years.

Mary will be remembered as a kind and loving mother.

She will be greatly missed.

Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Clifford and Robert; sisters, Jeanette, Joanie and Lillian; daughter, Cindy Brown; and husband, James Laber.

Mary leaves behind her son-in-law, Dave Brown, of Ironton; son and daughter-in-law, Frank and Mary Anne Laber, of Ironton; and son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Lupita Laber, of Fort Thomas, Kentucky.

Mary is also survived by her nine grandchildren, Christopher and Erin Sergeant, of Davidson, North Carolina, Andy Brown and Mandy Carte, of Ironton, Alex Brown and McKenna Wolhoy, of Ashland, Kentucky, Andy and Elizabeth Lintner, of Kitts Hill, Joe and Abby Laber, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, Richard and Kathryn Weaver, of Ironton, James and Sarah Laber, of Lexington, Kentucky, Denny and Madalyn Reller, of Union, Kentucky, and Michael and Sydney Laber, of Belleview, Kentucky; as well as her 14 great-grandchildren, Oscar, Henry, and George Sergeant, Felix Brown, Corbin Carte, Caroline Brown, Cate Lintner, Callum and Finley Laber, Joey and John Weaver, Jimmy and Samuel Laber and Jaxon Reller.

Mary grew to love her caregivers, Angie, Ashley, Karin, Kay, Kimmy, Laurie, Leah, Reda and Roxie, throughout her extended illness. Mary’s family greatly appreciates their support, generosity, and kindness. All were a blessing to Mary and her family in their time of need.

Services will be Friday at St. Joseph Church with Father Nick Ward officiating.

Visitation begins at the church 10 a.m. with a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home has been entrusted with Mary’s care.

Those wishing to remember Mary may make donations to Community Hospice, Ironton Child Welfare Club or the Ironton Catholic Community.