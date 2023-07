OVC 7-on-7 passing tourney Friday Published 7:58 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

The Ohio Valley Conference will conduct a 7-on-7 passing tournament starting at 6 p.m. on Friday at South Point High School.

There will be a round robin to determine seeds and then play bracket matchups to determine the champion.

All eight conference schools will participate.

Email newsletter signup

Admission is $5 per person.