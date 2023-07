Robert Brammer Published 11:18 am Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Robert Brammer

Robert Lee Brammer, 91, of South Point, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at his home with his loving family by his side.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Collins is officiating. Burial to follow at Miller Cemetery in Miller.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation is 10 a.m. at the funeral home.