Scenes from the 2023 Lawrence County Fair – Vol. 2 – FTC wrestling
Published 4:52 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023
FTC Wrestling entertained crowds at
the Lawrence County Fair on July 12. (Larry Rees | For The Ironton Tribune)
FTC Wrestling entertained crowds at the Lawrence County Fair on July 12.
Photos by Larry Rees | For The Ironton Tribune