Shirley Smith Published 2:47 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Shirley A. Smith, 86, of Willow Wood, died Monday, July 17, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Everett C. Smith.

There will be no visitation or services at this time.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory of Proctorville, is assisting with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at ehallfuneralhome.com.