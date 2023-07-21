David Hatfield Published 3:06 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

David Hatfield

David Keith Hatfield, 69, of Amesville, died after a long battle with a chronic illness. He was surrounded by his family.

There will be a private graveside service to be held for the family at Woodland Cemetery

Email newsletter signup

A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced for his many friends and family.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Hatfield family.

To offer condolences for the Hatfield family, visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.