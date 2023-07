Jerry Reeder Published 10:04 am Friday, July 21, 2023

Jerry Reeder, 47, of Ironton, died Thursday, June 29, 2023, at his residence.

Donations can be made to Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street Ironton, in order to help with funeral expenses.

