Marshall adds former softball standout McKinney to coaching staff Published 9:58 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

By DAVID O’LEARY

Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Sydney McKinney, a consensus Softball All-American, has been named Marshall’s assistant coach, as announced Friday by Head Coach Morgan Zerkle.

Email newsletter signup

“I didn’t know I could find an assistant with a better batting average than mine,” Zerkle said with a smile. “Syd is a stud on the field and will be a stud coach, as well. She knows what it takes to be successful, helping Wichita State become a dominant mid-major, and she is ready to dive headfirst into coaching our young women here at Marshall. Our final addition to the staff is yet another role model for our student-athletes to follow.”

McKinney – a 2023 graduate of Wichita State University – was the first overall pick in the 2023 Athletes Unlimited College Softball Draft, where she currently plays alongside fellow Marshall coaches, Aly Harrell and Morgan Zerkle.

The Norborne, Missouri, native was named a 2023 NFCA All-American Scholar Athlete. She has spent the past two years working as a softball instructor and youth coach for “316 Elite Softball” and “Camp Syd” in Kansas.

“I am beyond grateful to have the opportunity to join such a great staff, team, and community,” McKinney said. “Softball has given me so much, and I can’t wait to give back to the game by sharing my knowledge and passion with this program! I am excited to get to work and see what we can achieve together here at Marshall! Go Herd!”

As a player, McKinney – one of the most accomplished athletes statistically in college softball history – was a career .451 hitter for the Shockers, with 378 hits, 48 doubles, 28 home runs, and a .647 slugging percentage. She is Wichita State’s all-time leader in batting average, hits, runs scored, and total bases. Her 378 hits rank fifth all-time in NCAA DI history. Her 34-game hitting streak was the sixth-longest in NCAA Softball history.

McKinney was a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team for the 2022 Japan All-Star Series.