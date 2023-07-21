Scenes from the 2023 Lawrence County Fair – Vol. 5

The Saunders girls laugh at their father, Josh Saunders, showing a hog in the Old Timer Showmanship competition at the Lawrence County Fair on July 13. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)
The 4-H & FFA Rabbit Showmanship competition took place at the Lawrence County Fair on July 12. (Larry Rees | For The Ironton Tribune)
Isabel Catalogna and Jayln Wolfe ride the swings at the 2023 Lawrence County Fair. (Larry Rees | For The Ironton Tribune)
Levi Ross takes part in the demolition derby at the 2023 Lawrence County Fair. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)
Maybrie Anderson hugs her rabbit good-bye at the livestock sale at the Lawrence County Fair on July 15. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)
A cow waits in its stall on July 12 in the Large Animal Barn at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds. (Larry Rees | For The Ironton Tribune)
Ranson Gates takes part in the power wheel derby at the 2023 Lawrence County Fair. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)
Fairgoers pose for a photo on July 13 at the Lawrence County Fair. (Sara Bloss | For The Ironton Tribune)
The Pee Wee Showmanship event took place at the Lawrence County Fair on July 13. (Larry Rees | For The Ironton Tribune)
Attire for the 4-H & FFA chicken show. (Larry Rees | For The Ironton Tribune)