William Dilley Jr.

William Berkley “Berk” Dilley Jr., 92, of Miami Heights, formerly of Ironton, died Wednesday, July 18, 2023, Miami Heights.

Visitation is 5–8 p.m. Friday, July 28. Funeral service is 8 p.m. at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami Ave., Cleves.

Procession to Maple Grove Cemetery from the funeral home is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cleves Church of Christ, 45 Pontius, Cleves, OH 45002. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com.