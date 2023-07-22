Closing livestock sale benefits 4-H members (WITH GALLERY) Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 22, 2023

1 of 12

2023 Lawrence County Fair ends with sale of champion animals

ROME TOWNSHIP — The Lawrence County Fair wrapped up on July 15 with its customary closing livestock sale.

The auctions, which draw buyers from individuals, organizations and businesses in the region are unique in that all proceeds are given to the individual 4-H members for their animal projects for the year.

Email newsletter signup

The sale takes place on the final day of the fair each year, in the Large Animal Barn, where it begins with small animals, such as chickens and rabbits, and then proceeds to the larger animals, concluding with the market steer sale.

Purchasing the animals is often a coalition, comprised of multiple buyers.

Here is the list of this year’s buyers for the event

• Grand champion goat

– Hunter Kerns: Ohio Valley Bank, Guys Floor Covering, Central Hardware,

Lawrence County Farm Bureau, Lori Morris – Lawrence Township fiscal officer, Mark K. McCown – attorney, Thoroughbred Construction Group, Freddie L. Hayes, Jr., Lambert Law Office, Proctorville Food Fair, Larry Kirkpatrick, Michael P. Patterson and family.

• Reserve champion goat

– Bailey Fuller: Guys Floor Covering, Ohio Valley Bank, Thoroughbred Construction Group, Freddie L. Hayes Jr., Lambert Law Office, Proctorville Food Fair, Bunch Real Estate Association.

• Grand champion hog

– Devin Fife: Pickett Concrete and Premier Precast Products

• Reserve champion hog

– Levi Ross: Shawn Holliday, Inc.

• Grand champion beef

– Addelyn Evans: Guys Floor Covering, Rax Restaurant of Ironton, Ohio Valley Bank, Dutch Miller Auto Group, Thoroughbred Construction Group

• Reserve champion beef

– Kynslie Moore: Dutch Miller Auto Group

• Grand champion lamb

– Colt Pancake: Daniels Farm & Feed Supply

• Reserve champion lamb

– Bailey Fuller: Morgan’s Sweets & Treats, Wyatt & KayLee Collier, Uriah Cade and family, Backyards & Barnyards, Ink Slingers – LLC, Adam Corn for Symmes Valley School Board

• Grand champion rabbit

– Averi Wilson: Jim’s Termite & Pest Control & PMR Excavating

• Reserve champion rabbit

– Emzy Carpenter: Dutch Miller Auto Group, Tri-State Industrial Supply

• Grand champion chicken

– Madison Walters: Buckeye Sanitation

• Reserve champion chicken

– Bronx Carpenter: Freeman Heat & Air, Quality Care Nursing.