Ironton 8-10 ll-Stars fall in state tourney opener Published 11:11 pm Saturday, July 22, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WEST HAMILTON — The effort was there, but so were the jitters and errors,

Email newsletter signup

Playing the odds-on favorites to win the Ohio State Little League Tournament, Ironton was only outhit 7-6 but first game jitters contributed to 5 errors in an 11-6 loss to the New Albany All-Stars.

Ironton took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Mason Holtzapfel hustled out a bobbled ground ball to second to reach first base, moved to second on T.A. Sands ground out to first, took third on a wild pitch and scored on Kayson Phillips’ ground out.

New Albany rallied for 4 runs in the second inning to take the lead for good and added 6 more runs in the third to go up 10-1.

In the second, Miller singled, Rutherford walked and Bloch singled for a run. Wilson walked, Douglas reached on an error for 2 runs, Mullens was safe on an error and Wilson scored when Baldwin hit into a fielder’s choice.

New Albany extended its lead in the third after 2 outs.

Kitner was safe on a throwing error, Miller walked and Bernacki had a 2-run double. Rutherford followed with an RBI single, Bloch walked, Wilson was safe on an error for a run and Douglas singled in the final 2 runs.

Ironton got a run back in the fourth inning as Holtzapfel again showed his hustle by leadings off the inning with an inside-the-park home run down the right field line.

New Albany got a run int he fifth when Bernacki, Rutherford and Bloch all singled.

Ironton will now play Hamilton Westside at noon on Sunday.

Ironton 100 104 = 6 6 5

New Albany 046 01x = 11 7 2

T.A. Sands, Jarrett Bridges (2), Crew Townsend (3), Nash Sands (5) and Brady Aldridge. Wilson, Baldwin (6) and Miller. W-Wilson (IP-5. H-2, R-2). Baldwin (IP-1.0, H-4, R-4, K-0, BB-1, HBP-1). L-T Sands (IP-1.1, H-2, R-4, K-1, BB-2) Bridges (IP-1.0, H01, R-0, K-0, 0-BB-1, HBP-1). Townsend (IP-1.0, H-2, R-1, K-1, BB-0). N Sands (IP-1.1, H-1, R-0, K-0, BB-1).