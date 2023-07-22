One colorful bird Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 22, 2023

ROME TOWNSHIP — Some of the animal competitions at the Lawrence County Fair can go long, but one of the judges kept it exciting.

Clad in his chicken hat, Larry Lokai, of Urbana, was there for the 4-H & FFA Market Chicken Show & Fancy Poultry Show & Showmanship competition.

An Ohio State University superfan, the “Buckeyeman” Lokai is a winner of the What a Fan contest and has been an NCAA Fan of the Year.