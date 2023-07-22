One colorful bird

Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 22, 2023

By Staff Reports

Chicken show judge Larry Lokai leads, from left, 2023 Lawrence County fair princess Kirsten Dome, 2022 Tiny Miss Lillie Skaggs and this year’s first runner up for fair princess, Meredith Rogers, in the Ohio State University cheer before the competition on July 11. (Larry Rees | For The Ironton Tribune)

Judge Larry Lokai, of Urbana, speaks during the 4-H & FFA Market Chicken Show & Fancy Poultry Show & Showmanship competition at the Lawrence County Fair on July 11. (Larry Rees | For The Ironton Tribune)

ROME TOWNSHIP — Some of the animal competitions at the Lawrence County Fair can go long, but one of the judges kept it exciting. 

Clad in his chicken hat, Larry Lokai, of Urbana, was there for the 4-H & FFA Market Chicken Show & Fancy Poultry Show & Showmanship competition. 

An Ohio State University superfan, the “Buckeyeman” Lokai is a winner of the What a Fan contest and has been an NCAA Fan of the Year.

Email newsletter signup

More News

2023 Little Miss winner

Chicken showmanship winners

Closing livestock sale benefits 4-H members (WITH GALLERY)

Scenes from the 2023 Lawrence County Fair – Vol. 5

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you plan to vote in this fall’s mayoral and council elections?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections