One colorful bird
Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Chicken show judge Larry Lokai leads, from left, 2023 Lawrence County fair princess Kirsten Dome, 2022 Tiny Miss Lillie Skaggs and this year’s first runner up for fair princess, Meredith Rogers, in the Ohio State University cheer before the competition on July 11. (Larry Rees | For The Ironton Tribune)
Judge Larry Lokai, of Urbana, speaks during the 4-H & FFA Market Chicken Show & Fancy Poultry Show & Showmanship competition at the Lawrence County Fair on July 11. (Larry Rees | For The Ironton Tribune)
ROME TOWNSHIP — Some of the animal competitions at the Lawrence County Fair can go long, but one of the judges kept it exciting.
Clad in his chicken hat, Larry Lokai, of Urbana, was there for the 4-H & FFA Market Chicken Show & Fancy Poultry Show & Showmanship competition.
An Ohio State University superfan, the “Buckeyeman” Lokai is a winner of the What a Fan contest and has been an NCAA Fan of the Year.