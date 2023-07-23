Cyndi’s teams bring home national titles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 23, 2023

By Heath Harrison

LEFT: Alissa Nolen, 16, of Cyndi’s Dance Studio won first place for her twirl solo at the U.S. Twirling Association national championships in Kissimmee, Florida. RIGHT TOP: Students from Cyndi’s Dance Studio, with owner Cyndi Roth, who won who had a no drop, all catch routine at the U.S. Twirling Association national championships in Kissimmee, Florida. RIGHT, BOTTOM: Team Break It, from Cyndi’s Dance Studio, who competed in the U.S. Twirling Association national championships. (Submitted photos)

Teams from Cyndi’s Dance Studio spent the week in Kissimmee, Florida, competing in the U.S. Twirling Association national championships, where they earned multiple titles.

Cyndi Roth, owner of the studio, said four teams competed twice in the event, with students taking part over three days.

“We placed every time,” Roth said, noting they brought home two first place wins, three second place titles, as well as one third, one fourth and one fifth place win.

“We’re very proud,” Roth said. “There was a lot of hard competition and our girls held their own.”

Roth said, for half of the participants, of which there were 24 from her studio, it was their first time at nationals.”

“And a lot of our solo kids did well,” she said.

Roth said the first time the studio took part in nationals was 1995.

Last year, they won three first place titles. But she said this year is special, as they all placed in the top five.

The national completion rotates between Ohio, Florida and California each year. Roth said it will take place in the eastern U.S. the next four years, so her studio will be headed back for the next one.

“We’ll definitely be going,” she said.

Cyndi’s Dance Studio is located at 318 Elm St. in Ironton.

