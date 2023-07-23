LEAD event to be held Oct. 12-13 Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 23, 2023

Conference for girls who are high school juniors

ASHLAND, Ky.. – Ashland Community and Technical College is excited to announce that the 10th annual Young Women LEAD conference will be held at ACTC’s Technology Drive Campus on Oct. 12-13.

The event is open to regional girls who are juniors in high school.

The conference will feature both nationally recognized and local speakers who share their own insights on real life issues and how to overcome them to achieve successful and meaningful careers. The conference also provides an opportunity for the teens to connect with and learn from local community leaders.

The event’s planning committee is seeking sponsors for the event. There are various levels of sponsorship ranging from $2,500 to $250.

“We couldn’t host this event without our sponsors,” said Chrisha Spears, conference director. “The average cost per girl to attend is around $75, which includes breakfast, lunch, t-shirt, swag, notebook, book, and keynote speaker presentation. That doesn’t include any of the many hours of ‘woman power’ to plan, organize, and host the conference. We are grateful for those that believe in and support Young Women LEAD.”

The committee also welcomes gift-in-kind sponsors who can provide needed conference items to offset budget expenses.

The purpose of this event is to empower high school girls to embrace their strengths and reach their full potential.

Those who have questions, or are interested in being an event sponsor should contact Spears at chrisha@youngwomenlead.com for the sponsorship submission form prior to Sept. 15.