Claudia Edmonds Published 7:25 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Claudia Jill Edmonds, 85, of Huntington, West Virginia died Monday at Community Hospice in Ashland, Kentucky.

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville is assisting the family. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.