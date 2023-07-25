FOCUS: Dressing up to be all this

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 25, 2023

By Staff Reports

4-Hers and their animals took part in the Spice of Life Costume Contest on July 13 at the Lawrence County Fair. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)

4-Hers and their animals took part in the Spice of Life Costume Contest on July 13 at the county fair.

Photos by Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune

Email newsletter signup

More Gallery

Closing livestock sale benefits 4-H members (WITH GALLERY)

Scenes from the 2023 Lawrence County Fair – Vol. 5

Scenes from the 2023 Lawrence County Fair – Vol. 4 – Making summer memories

Scenes from the 2023 Lawrence County Fair – Vol. 3 – Buckeye Rodeo

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you plan to vote in this fall’s mayoral and council elections?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections