Fred Heighton Published 7:20 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Fredrick “Fred” Roosevelt Heighton, 82, of Ironton, passed away at the Hospice Care Center on July 23, 2023.

He was born in Ironton on Aug. 4, 1940 to the late Leonard and Violet Tibbs Heighton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Betty J. Heighton in 2021, a grandson, Shane Bostic and siblings George Heighton, Lenny Heighton, Ruth Cornelius, Vera Hoskins and Norma Delawder.

He was retired from Ironton Iron as a sandmill operator. Fred enjoyed restoring Corvettes, fishing, hunting and spending time with his family and neighbors.

Fred is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Jeff) Ayers, of South Point, Sherry (Steve) Hackworth, of Pedro, and Rebecca Ackison and Kimberly (Carl) Gleichauf, all of Ironton; grandchildren, Rodney Bostic, Sheila Cremeans, Ryan Hackworth, James Seth Kelley, Logan Gleichauf and Alaina Gleichauf; and five great-grandchildren, Mason, Allie, Jack, Skyler and Shailey; two sisters, Ann Webb and Sara Martin, both of Ironton; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held at Steen Funeral Home-Central Avenue Chapel on Thursday at 1 p.m. and will be officiated by Chaplain Jimm Smedley. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday from noon until service time at 1 p.m.

Although flowers are welcome, contributions in Fred’s memory may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101.

Online condolences may be made to www.steenfuneralhome. com.