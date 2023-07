Goat showmanship winners Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Isabella Kerns was named Senior Showman, while her brother, Hunter Kerns, was named Junior Showman, in the goat showmanship competition at the Lawrence County Fair. The siblings, both members of Over Yonder 4-H club, went on to win the same spots in the Showman of Showmen competition at the end of the week.