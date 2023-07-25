Ironton 8-10 All-Stars late comeback heroics foiled as Bellevue manages to escape with win Published 3:37 am Tuesday, July 25, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WEST HAMILTON — If you’re going to beat the Ironton 8-10-year-old All-Stars, they’re going to make you work for it.

Email newsletter signup

The Bellevue All-Stars had to fight off the feisty Ironton All-Stars comeback as they scored in the bottom of the sixth inning to get a 9-8 win Monday in the state tournament.

Ironton All-Stars — who finished fifth finished the state tournament — trailed 6-0 after the third inning when they began their comeback and tied the game in the top of the sixth.

Nash Sands and Brady Aldridge were each hit by a pitch, Jahrett Bridges walked to load the bases and Sands came home on a wild pitch.

But Bellevue came back to score in the bottom of the inning to get the win.

With one out, Allens doubled, took third on a wild pitch and after another strikeout, Artino singled into the left-centerfield gap to drive home Allen with the winning run.

Bellevue was aided by 5 Ironton errors that led to 4 unearned runs

Bellevue went up 1-0 in the first inning when Woodard singled, moved up on a pair of ground outs and scored when Nichols reached on an error.

The lead went to 3-0 in the second when Hurt walked, Allen singled and a throwing error allowed both runners to score.

Bellevue upped the lead to 6-0 in the third.

Highlander was hit by a pitch, Woodard and Journey singled for a run and Hurt was safe on an error as a run scored.

Ironton got on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth when T.A. Sands walked, Kayson Phillips singled and Griffin Rowe walked to load the bases. T.A. Sands scored on a wild pitch and Nash Sands hit into a fielder’s choice to drive in the run.

Bellevue answered with 2 runs of its own in the bottom of the inning on a 2-run double by Highlander after walks to Schactor and Artino.

Ironton then cut the deficit to 8-7 with 5 runs in the fifth inning.

Kason Mace walked and scored on a double by Jude Lucas. Brigham Compliment walked, Mason “Holt the Bolt” Holtzapfel was hit by a pitch and T.A. Sands drilled a line shot that the first baseman managed to get a glove on and force Holtzapfel at second but Lucas was able to score on the play.

Sands stole second and Phillips followed with a 2-run single. Rowe then capped the rally with an RBI single.

That set up the exciting sixth inning finish.

Ironton had 4 hits with Phillips going 2-3, Rowe 1-2 and Lucas 1-2 with a double.

Woodard and Allen were 2-3 with Highlander 1-1 and Journey, Heath and Artino all 1-3 for Bellevue.

The Ironton 8-10-year-old All-Stars and coaches expressed their sincere thanks to the entire Ironton community for the support to get all four teams to the state tournament including the Senior League All-Stars to the regionals.

Ironton 000 251 = 8 4 5

Bellevue 123 201 = 9 8 0

Griffin Rowe, T.A. Sands (3), Jahrett Bridges (6) and Brady Aldridge. Hurt, Woodard (4), Nichols (6) and Weiker. W-Nichols (IP-1.0, H-0, R-1, K-2, BB-1, HBP-2). Hurt (IP-3.0, H-0, R-1, K-6, BB-3). Woodard (IP-2.0, H-4, R-7, K-2, BB-4, HBP-1). L-Bridges (IP-1.0, H-2, R-1, K-2, BB-0). Rowe (IP-2.0, H-2, R-3, K-2, BB-1). Sands (IP-3.0, H-4, R-5, K-3, BB-4, HBP-1). Hitting-Ironton: Kayson Phillips 2-3, Griffin Rowe 1-2, Jude Lucas 1-2 2B; Bellevue: Highlander 1-1, Woodard 2-3, Allen 2-3, Journey 1-3, Heath 1-3, Artino 1-3.