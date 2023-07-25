Jeri Fields: Check status of Social Security benefits online Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Our online learning resources for educators are great for teaching others about Social Security! Chances are that a student will know someone who receives retirement or disability benefits.

Our educational resources help communicate information about our programs to a new audience and show them how our programs can help people other than retirees. Understanding how Social Security helps wounded warriors, children, and adults with disabilities can inspire greater empathy and encourage them to learn more.

We offer an educator’s toolkit to engage students and teach them about our programs. Use the toolkit to create your own lesson plan! You can also use our toolkit to teach your child or grandchild about Social Security’s important programs.

The toolkit includes:

• Lesson plans with objectives.

• Infographics and handouts for each lesson plan.

• Links to Social Security web pages.

• Talking points.

• Quiz questions and answers.

For more information, we encourage you to access the toolkit at www.ssa.gov/thirdparty/educators.html and share it with your favorite educators today.

Jeri Fields is the manager of the district Social Security office in Ironton.