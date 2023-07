Lillian Melvina Coyle Shank Published 7:24 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Lillian Melvina Coyle Shank, 95, of Huntington, WV, passed away on Saturday July 15, 2023 at Heritage Center, Huntington, WV.

Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery. Hall Funeral

Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.