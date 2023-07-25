Walter Martin Published 7:18 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Walter “Marty” W. Martin, 85, of Kitts Hill, OH, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, KY.

Walter was born in Ashland, KY, a son of the late Walter and Hazel Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Martin and one sister, Barbara Claire Strosnider.

Walter is survived by his two children, Angela (Alan) Shearer of South Charleston, WV, and John David Martin of Kitts Hill, OH; two grandsons, Brek Martin and Christopher Shearer; three great-grandchildren, Brylee, Cayson and Cooper; three nieces, Ann Strosnider, Lucy Thomson and Pam Jefferies; and one nephew, David Armstrong. Memorial service will be 12 PM Friday, July 28, 2023, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, OH. Burial will follow at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland, KY. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Email newsletter signup

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.