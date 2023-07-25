William Ray Franklin Published 7:23 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

William Ray Franklin, 81, of Proctorville, passed away Saturday July 22, 2023 at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, WV.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Burial will follow in Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, WV.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.