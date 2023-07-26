David Hatfield Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023

David Keith Hatfield, 69, of Amesville, went home to be with the Lord after a long battle with a chronic illness. He was surrounded by his family.

David was born on Dec. 24, 1953, in Ironton, to the late John and Pauline Hatfield. David was a graduate of Ironton High School class of 1972. He went on to join the United States Navy, where he served a board the U.S.S. LaMoure County, after his tour, he was honorably discharged.

David then went on to work at the Ironton Cement Solvay Company; then later Ironton Iron Inc. until it’s closure in 2000.

David went on to Ohio University Southern Campus, where he graduated in 2002 with a degree in applied science.

David is survived by his wife, Pamela Hatfield; his daughter, Davena (Nathan) Belnap; and grandson, Skyler Belnap. He is survived by his sisters, Diana (Larry) Nance, Joy (Philip) Montroso and Paula Hatfield; and two brothers, John Irvin Hatfield and Duke Hatfield, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline Hatfield; father, John Hatfield; his younger brother, Daniel Wesley Hatfield; and nephew, Dean Montroso.

He is already greatly missed.

Graveside services will be noon. Friday in the Veterans Section of Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St. Ironton.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 South 6th St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Hatfield family. To offer condolences for the Hatfield family, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.