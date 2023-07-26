Herd athletics announces clear bag policy for all venues

Published 9:22 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023

By Staff Reports

Huntington, W.Va – Marshall Athletics is announcing a clear bag policy for ALL Marshall University Athletic events.
 To enhance public safety and make stadium access more efficient, Marshall University Athletics has adopted a Clear Bag Policy.
Fans may bring in one (1) clear bag no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a 1-gallon plastic storage bag. Fans are limited to one clear bag per person, along with a small clutch bag (no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″) for privacy. Please refer to the pictures above for non-approved bags.  For more information, click here. 

“The clear bag policy is a positive move for our university,” MUPD Lieutenant Dicky Parker said. “The policy will provide a safer atmosphere for fans and will decrease the wait time for fans as they enter the stadium.”

To help with the transition, Marshall is selling clear bag to the public. Both bags are on sale for $30 each and can be purchased here. 
If you have any questions regarding the implementation of the Clear Bag Policy, please contact the Ticket Office at 1-800-The Herd.

