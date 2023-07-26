Herd athletics announces clear bag policy for all venues

Huntington, W.Va – Marshall Athletics is announcing a clear bag policy for ALL Marshall University Athletic events.

To enhance public safety and make stadium access more efficient, Marshall University Athletics has adopted a Clear Bag Policy.

“The clear bag policy is a positive move for our university,” MUPD Lieutenant Dicky Parker said. “The policy will provide a safer atmosphere for fans and will decrease the wait time for fans as they enter the stadium.”

Fans may bring in one (1) clear bag no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a 1-gallon plastic storage bag. Fans are limited to one clear bag per person, along with a small clutch bag (no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″) for privacy. Please refer to the pictures above for non-approved bags. For more information, click here.

To help with the transition, Marshall is selling clear bag to the public. Both bags are on sale for $30 each and can be purchased here.

If you have any questions regarding the implementation of the Clear Bag Policy, please contact the Ticket Office at 1-800-The Herd.