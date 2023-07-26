Run by the experts Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

4-H family’s store offers specialty line of animal feeds

GREENUP, KENTUCKY — The Lawrence County Fair, which wrapped up last week, draws hundreds of 4-H members to participate in its animal competitions.

And, for those showing animals, one thing they seek is specialty feeds for them. Until now, this has meant traveling a long way for many, with the nearest locations selling them being in Waverly and Gallipolis.

But, with a new business, which launched in late April, there is now a more local option for these products.

Daniels Farm Feed and Supply is located at 18584 U.S. 23, in the former Maynard Ace Hardware building, and is owned by Jon Daniels and his fiancé, Debra Marshall.

“It’s kind of something we always wanted to do,” Daniels said of the business.

He said their focus is on those specialty foods that are used for show animals, with them offering the full line of Umbarger Show Feeds, for cattle, goats and hogs.

In addition, they sell D& D horse feed and Lindner pig feed.

Daniels said these focus on brands that can not be found in chain stores and that they offer convenience for locals in obtaining them.

Daniels said this is their first venture into retail, with his background being in laying pipe and Marshall working in daycare.

He said, while they own the store, much of its day-to-day operation is handled by their daughter Gracie, a 2022 Green High School graduate.

Gracie’s accomplishments show the family’s expertise in raising animals. Currently an advisor to Over Yonder 4-H club, during her time showing at the county fair, she won numerous awards for lambs and goats. In 2022, she was named Senior Showman in the Showman of Showmen competition, the highest honor a 4-Her can receive at the fair, while her brother, Gunnar was Junior Showman.

The siblings’ feat was repeated this year by other members of Over Yonder, with Isabella Kerns and Hunter Kerns, of Ironton, taking the top showmen tiles earlier this month.

The store was among the buyers in the fair’s concluding livestock auctions.

In addition to feeds, the store also sells horse supplies, such as saddlers and horseshoes, while it continues, to some degree, the mission of its former occupant by offering hardware supplies.

“We have a little bit of everything,” Daniels said.

So far, he said, business has been good, as they spread the word.

“We’re trying to build it up,” he said, noting they are a small, family-owned business. “It’s a work in progress.”

Daniels Farm Feed and Supply is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 606-473-2295.