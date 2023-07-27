Fisher set for film festival Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA — Ironton native Mickey Fisher will be a guest at this year’s Appalachian Film Festival, set for Huntington, from Aug. 18-20.

Fisher will appear on Sunday, Aug. 20 at the grand finale of the festival as part of an exclusive brunch.

Fisher, a Hollywood screenwriter, is the creator and writer of three TV series, “Extant,” “Reverie,” and “Mars.” Fisher’s first films, “King of Iron Town” and “Summer Nuts,”won Appy Awards in 2004 and 2006.

This intimate gathering will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to learn industry tips and insights as Fisher, a University of Cincinnati graduate, shares his expertise and experiences in the world of screenwriting and producing for TV and film.

The festival is set to make a comeback after a decade-long hiatus, revived by the nonprofit organization Foundry. The three-day celebration of Appalachian cinema will feature a lineup of music videos, student films, short films and feature films.

The festivities will commence on Friday, Aug. 18 at music clubThe Loud, where the vibrant intersection of music and visual artistry will be on full display through a captivating showcase of fresh music videos. This opening night event will set the stage for a weekend filled with creativity and exploration.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, the festival will shift to the historic Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium, hosting an immersive cinematic experience from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. The day will feature a diverse program, including student films, compelling short films, and thought-provoking feature films.

Guiding audiences through this exciting lineup will be Nathan Thomas, creator, tastemaker and host of the podcast “Common Place.” Thomas’s deep passion for the arts and his ability to connect with audiences will ensure a memorable day of cinematic exploration.

As evening descends, the festival will reach new heights with the presence of an esteemed two-time Tony Award Huntington native actor and musician.

Michael Cerveris initiated the role of “The Who’s Tommy” on Broadway, won Tonys for “Fun Home,” and “Assassins” has toured the world as a musical artist and of late is known for his roles in “Ant-Man,” “Fringe,” and HBO’s “The Gilded Age.” Cerveris will introduce the headlining film of the festival, “King Coal,” directed by Elaine McMillion Sheldon, an Oscar-nominated director known for her film “Heroin(e).” This much-anticipated Huntington premiere will showcase Sheldon’s award-winning documentary, “King Coal,” offering a poignant exploration of the region’s coal mining legacy. WV Public says “Appalachian filmmaker Elaine McMillion Sheldon’s new “King Coal” blends documentary and imaginative storytelling in a way that pulls viewers into a compelling portrait of Appalachia’s coal communities.”

Attendees will be able to engage in a Q&A session with the director, delving into the creative process and hearing exclusive insider tales of the production of the film that premiered at Sundance.

Tickets and detailed information are available at www.foundrytheater.org, providing a gateway to an extraordinary cinematic experience.