Frank LaRose: Trump is best choice for 2024 Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

Like most Ohioans, I’m deeply concerned about the direction of our country. As a father and a fighter, I’m not willing to sit quietly while the woke left tries to cancel the American dream.

(…) President Trump has been one of the most relentless and resilient warriors in American politics. His enemies, foreign and domestic, will stop at nothing in their attempt to keep him from winning this race. I learned in the Army that when you’re headed into battle, you want to be led by someone who’s both fearless and feared. We’re in a battle for the heart and soul of our nation, and President Trump is that leader.

We don’t agree on every point of style or substance, but we share a common vision of America’s potential. I’m proud to be the only Secretary of State in the nation endorsed by President Trump last year. I’m giving my full endorsement and support to his campaign for President of the United States, and I look forward to working with him as a United States Senator to make America great again.

— Frank LaRose is the secretary of state for Ohio