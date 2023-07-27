Investigation underway in 3 Lucasville deaths Published 7:16 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

Sheriff: Being handled as homicide

LUCASVILLE — Three people were discovered deceased on Saturday at a Lucasville home and the matter is being handled as a homicide investigation, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said.

The sheriff said that at 9:51 p.m. his office received a 911 call from family members, stating that they had discovered their son deceased at his residence on McLaughlin Rd. in Lucasville.

Thoroughman stated deputies responded to the location and discovered one person deceased in the camper where family members advised. Deputies checked a second camper on the property and discovered two more persons who were deceased.

Detectives called the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations to assist with the investigation. The Scioto County coroner responded to the scene and ordered all three bodies to be transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for autopsy.

Reported deceased at the scene were Heather James, 45, Pete O’Brian Eldridge, 35, and James (Jay) Andronis, 68. All three lived on McLaughlin Road at the location of the incident.

Thoroughman stated that this is still an ongoing investigation and anyone with information should contact detective Ethan Carmichael 740-354-7346.