ODOT road report Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com

NEW

State Route 775 Resurfacing – Work is set to begin on July 24 for a resurfacing project on S.R. 775 between S.R. 7 and S.R. 217. Work will occur daily from 7 AM – 6 PM, Mon – Fri. During work hours traffic will be maintained using flaggers.

This project also includes bridge maintenance on S.R. 7 south of S.R. 775 near Irene Road. S.R. 7 will be reduced to one lane maintained using temporary signals for this work.

Estimated completion: Fall 2023

UPDATED

Dean State Forest Resurfacing – Work has begun as of July 17 for a resurfacing project at the Ranger Station and service area in Dean State Forest. Traffic impacts are expected to be minimal during construction, but may include temporary restricted access to the station. Estimated completion: Summer 2023

ONGOING

State Route 93/ U.S. 52 Double Roundabout Project – Work has begun as of April 3 for a safety improvement project on S.R. 93 at the U.S. 52 interchange. One lane of traffic will be maintained each direction on S.R. 93 throughout construction. Additional impacts will include narrowed and shifted travel lanes.

As of July 5 the project has switched to the next phase of construction. During this time the ramp from S.R. 93 South to U.S. 52 West and the ramp from U.S. 52 East to S.R. 93 will be closed for 90 days. During this closure traffic for both ramps will be detoured via U.S. 52 East to S.R. 141 to U.S. 52 West. Estimated interim completion: Fall 2023

U.S. 52 Slide Repair – Work has begun as of May 22 for a slide repair project on U.S. 52 Westbound between Solida Road and Burlington-Macedonia Road. U.S. 52 Westbound will be reduced to one lane using concrete barrier wall for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: Summer 2023

State Route 93 Bridge Replacement – Work has begun as of May 22 for a Bridge Replacement on S.R. 93 between Buckhorn-Superior Road and Mud Hollow Road. During construction one lane of traffic will be maintained on S.R. 93 using temporary signals and concrete barrier wall. Estimated completion: Fall 2023

State Route 93 Resurfacing – Work has begun as of May 15 on a resurfacing project on S.R. 93 between Sand Hollow Road and Olive Furnace Road. S.R. 93 will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 AM – 5:30 PM, Mon – Fri for this construction. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Fall 2023

State Route 141 Resurfacing – Work has begun as of March 27 for a resurfacing project on S.R. 141 between T.R. 134 and the Gallia County line. Principle construction on this project has been completed and the road is open to traffic. Remaining work will be completed using temporary lane closures and flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Summer 2023

U.S. 52 Resurfacing – Work has begun as of March 6 for a resurfacing project on U.S. 52 between the village of Hanging Rock and Crabtree Hollow Road. At least one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on U.S. 52 throughout construction. Additional impacts may include shoulder closures and temporary exit closures. Estimated completion: Summer 2023

State Route 141 Culvert Replacement – Work has begun as of June 1 for a culvert replacement project on S.R. 141 between County Road 97 and County Road 8. Principal construction on this project has been completed and the road is open to traffic as of June 30. Remaining work will completed using temporary lane closures with traffic maintained using flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Summer 2023

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834