United Way of the River Cities 2024 grant cycle opens Published 7:21 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

Nonprofits encouraged to apply

HUNTINGTON, West Virginia — The United Way of the River Cities 2024 grant cycle is now open.

The first step of the process is a letter of intent. LOIs are due Friday, Aug. 18. Programs that are eligible to apply will be required to attend a mandatory virtual meeting, date to be determined.

Email newsletter signup

“We are excited to announce the opening of our next grant cycle with the start of our LOI process. We acknowledge that this would not be possible without all the great corporate partners and donors across our service area,” said Steve Cline, Director of Community Impact.

There are two grant categories: Impact and Safety-Net. A change from prior years, Impact Grants will now be a two-year cycle with an allocation model. Safety-Net Grants will remain on a one-year cycle with a reimbursement model.

Our grants must focus on improving the lives of community members in the areas of education, financial stability, health and basic needs, Cline said, with the process being a true community collaboration.

“We are thrilled to get to work with our community volunteer led Community Impact Council to read and review these LOI’s and begin the process of addressing these focus areas in the six counties that make up our service area,” he said.

In order to be eligible to apply, agencies must meet specific guidelines, be located in and serve the UWRC six-county service area, and complete the online letter of intent (LOI). For more information and to complete the LOI visit www.unitedwayrivercities.org/grants