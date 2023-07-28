Application deadline extended for Yost’s Teen Ambassador Board Published 12:00 am Friday, July 28, 2023

COLUMBUS — The deadline to apply for Attorney General Dave Yost’s Teen Ambassador Board has been extended one week, to July 28.

The TAB program is for eligible high-school juniors and seniors from public, private, charter and online schools in Ohio, as well as students who are home-schooled. The program provides Ohio’s future leaders with an unparalleled opportunity to learn about and engage in Ohio government and law.

Applicants selected for the 2023-24 school year will serve a one-year term and convene twice in Columbus during their board tenure. Members will also advise the Attorney General’s Office on issues relating to teens and work with their peers to develop solutions.

Students who wish to apply must have permission from a parent or guardian as well as a recommendation letter. Applications can be found online and submitted by email to TeenAmbassadorBoard@OhioAGO.gov. Acceptance letters will be sent by Aug. 5.