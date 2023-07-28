Claudia Edmonds Published 3:35 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

Claudia Jill Edmonds, 85, of Huntington, West Virginia died Monday, July 24, 2023, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland.

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday and friends and family may visit from 4-7 p.m. at the Village House Venue, located at 667 Central Ave. in Barboursville, West Virginia.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.