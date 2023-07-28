Guilty verdict in Pleasant murder Published 2:16 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

A man was found guilty of multiple crimes, including aggravated murder, in the death of his grandfather last year.

On Thursday, following a four-day jury trial in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court, Kace Pleasant, 23, was found guilty of murdering Harold T. Pleasant, 72.

Harold Pleasant’s body was found on Oct. 26, 2022, wrapped in a rug and underneath the deck of his Ninth Street home in Ironton. Police made the discovery after they had received a call from the sanitation department, stating a man had attempted to dispose suspicious bags in their truck.

Police said Kace Pleasant fled the home and led them on a chase after they attempted to do a wellness check of the home. He had been living with his grandfather recently. He was arrested in Scioto County the same day.

In Thursday’s verdict, Kace Pleasant was found guilty, in addition to aggravated murder, of abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, theft of a motor vehicle, failure to comply/ fleeing and eluding, robbery and kidnapping.

Two of the charges stem from the robbery and kidnapping of a woman on Oct. 26, after he fled from his grandfather’s house and ended up in Lucasville.

Sentencing will be held on Aug. 16, Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson said.

Anderson’s office said the investigation was a collaborative effort between the Ironton Police Department, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office, the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crime Task Force, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Ohio Narcotic Intelligence Center.