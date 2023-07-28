Marshall single-game ticket sales underway Published 7:24 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

By GRANT TRAYLOR

Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The 2023 single-game football ticket pre-sale kicks off on Friday through Marshall athletics’ ticket office.

Email newsletter signup

Online sales for the exclusive event for Big Green members and Season Ticket holders starts at 8 a.m. while phone sales made through the ticket office begin at 9 a.m.

There is plenty of incentive for those interested in single-game football tickets to join the Big Green today.

The best way to guarantee your seat for the highly-anticipated home game against Virginia Tech is to purchase a season ticket, mini plan, or join the Big Green to be a part of the pre-sale.

All participants in Friday’s event receive $5 off each ticket purchased – effectively, the cost of one month’s membership to join the Big Green ($60 annually).

To put it in bigger perspective, if a family of four wants goes to one game, the buyer of the tickets receives $20 off those four tickets ($5 discount per ticket x 4 tickets). That is essentially a 33 percent discount off your first year’s membership to Big Green, in addition to the many perks that being a member involves.

Marshall’s 2023 home schedule features several exciting games: a Sept. 23 contest with ACC foe Virginia Tech, the Sept. 30 Homecoming matchup against Old Dominion, a prime-time Oct. 19 (Thursday) battle against SBC East preseason favorite James Madison and the impactful tribute game on Nov. 11 against Georgia Southern.

Other home games include the season-opener on Sept. 2 against Albany and a key crossover game in SBC action to end the season on Nov. 25 against Arkansas State.

Marshall football is coming off a 9-4 season in which the team won its final five games of the 2022 season – one of only nine teams in FBS to end 2022 on a five-game winning streak.

The team boasts of six preseason All-Sun Belt selections – four first-team selections in center Logan Osburn, defensive end Owen Porter, linebacker Eli Neal and defensive back Micah Abraham, as well as two second-team selections in running back Rasheen Ali – a 2021 freshman All-American – and offensive lineman Ethan Driskell.

Following Friday’s single-game pre-sale event for Big Green members, single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Aug. 3 through Marshall’s ticket office.

As a reminder, 2023 Season Ticket packages are also on sale with the entire six-game home slate ranging from $99 to $325 with options that include the Young Grad package and the Family Pack.

Mini-plans for home games are also available for purchase while Big Green members can now also purchase away game tickets.

For more information on all 2023 Marshall football ticketing options through Marshall athletics, visit HERE.