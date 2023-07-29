Local groups receive arts funding Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 29, 2023

Third and Center, Ironton Arts Council get grants

Two Ironton-based groups were recipients of grant awarded by the Ohio Arts Council at its July 19 meeting

Nonprofit Third and Center received a 12,726 Arts partnership grant, as well as $4,172 Sustainability grant.

The Ironton Council for the Arts received a $4,188 ArtSTART grant, as well as an $1,833 Ohio Artists on Tour grant.

Amanda Cleary, co-founder of Third and Center, said the funding will pay for administrative costs, allowing the organization to hire a part-time executive director in the fall.

“We have all volunteers now,” she said.

Third and Center has organized events such as the Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival, as well as beautification projects around the city, such as murals at the floodwall and city parks and crosswalk art on Center Street.

Cleary said funding would also go to the community arts program the group is planning for the fall.

“The goal is a pilot program of K through five,” she said, noting the program would expand through high school seniors in the coming year, followed community arts classes for adults.