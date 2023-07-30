FOCUS: Tasty treats

The Lawrence County Museum hosted their annual Pie Social, featuring competition from amateurs and businesses, on July 15.
The Lawrence County Museum hosted their annual Pie Social, featuring competition from amateurs and businesses, on July 15.
The Lawrence County Museum hosted their annual Pie Social, featuring competition from amateurs and businesses, on July 15.
The Lawrence County Museum hosted their annual Pie Social, featuring competition from amateurs and businesses, on July 15.
The Lawrence County Museum hosted their annual Pie Social, featuring competition from amateurs and businesses, on July 15.
The Lawrence County Museum hosted their annual Pie Social, featuring competition from amateurs and businesses, on July 15.
The Lawrence County Museum hosted their annual Pie Social, featuring competition from amateurs and businesses, on July 15.
The Lawrence County Museum hosted their annual Pie Social, featuring competition from amateurs and businesses, on July 15.