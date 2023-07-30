Police: No shooter in Ashland park Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 30, 2023

Department says rumors were false

ASHLAND, KENTUCKY — Police responded to a situation in Ashland’s Central Park on Wednesday, which they said involved a person under care for emotional disabilities, but said that rumors of an active shooter in the area were false.

In a post of Wednesday to their Facebook page, Ashland police said they responded to a call where a witness reported a suicidal person at Central Park and that officers responded to the park and the adjacent King’s Daughters Medical Center.

“A witness went to KDMC and informed KDMC security of what they had witnessed, who also called APD. APD responded to KDMC as well,” the post stated. “KDMC followed its proactive procedures as the situation unfolded during this time.”

Police said that, contrary to information put out by “several entities,” there were no reports of an active shooter in the area.

They said a toy gun was reported to have been involved and had been accounted for. They said the individual in question had been located, was safe and under care.

“There is no outstanding threat with this call,” the department stated on social media.

Police noted that they keep a heavy presence in the park and thanked all witnesses, the hospital and agencies, which also included Ironton police, who helped with the situation.