Conley, Terry, Vance, Partin gets wins at PRP Published 7:13 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

By Chuck Greenslate

PORTSMOUTH — Saturday night at Portsmouth Raceway Park Roots Child Care Center presented an evening of racing in which Rod Conley, Evyian Terry, Ervin Vance, and Steven Partin all picked up wins in their respective features.

Conley was dominant in The Giovanni’s Pizza Wholesale Division. The Wheelersburg native and former PRP Track Champion led every lap of his heat and every lap of the feature. In the 25-lap A-Main, Conley fended off Kirk Phillips, RJ Conley, Kenny Christy, and Kevin Wagner. Polesitter Audie Swartz placed sixth. Rounding out the top 10 were Corey Lewis, Charles Austin Mullett, Seth Daniels, and Josh Bocook. In time trials, Swartz set quick time turning a lap clocked at 15.201.

Two-time PRP Limited Late Model Track Champion Evyian Terry, who owns Premier Pre-cast Products and Pickett Concrete, put up some extra money for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Late Models on Saturday. The Catlettsburg, KY driver wound up winning back a lot of his own cash as he took the checkered flag in the 20-lap Limited late Model race.

For much of the evening, Minford’s Tyler Smith was dominant in the Limited Lates. He set quick time, won his heat, and led the first 18 laps of the 20-lap feature. However, off of turn 4 late in the race he got into the wall ending his night and handing the lead over to Terry.

Evyian Terry would hold off his twin brother Kevin for the victory. Smith, Joe Brewer, and Rick Stringer rounded out the top 5.

Like the Limited Lates, The Gampp’s Power Equipment Modifieds were running for extra money, as The Jim McGraw Memorial paid $1,000 to the winner. Beaver, KY’s Ervin Vance kept the Jody Puckett-owned Stealth Chassis out front throughout the A-Main to pick up his second feature win of the season. JP Roberts was the runner-up. Jeremy Rayburn was third. Anthony Slusher finished fourth. Derek Richmond rounded out the top 5. Completing the top 10 were Brian Wilburn, Kyle Call, Tommy McClain, Braxton Carter, and Ryan McGraw. Jackson’s Seth Daniels set fast time but dropped out of the feature.

Peebles’ Steven Partin took the win in The Ohio Valley Roofers Legends Car Series. He set quick time, won his heat, and led all 20 laps of the feature. Rounding out the top 10 were Tyler Scott, Zach Schuler, Nick O’Bryant, Jesse Sines, Cale Maybin, Quade Schoonover, Steven Clagg, William Wetzl, and Rob Schuler.

PRP will be back in action this coming Saturday, August 5th. It will be Jackie Boggs Night for the Kids presented by 4B Motorsports. All children 12 and under will receive free general admission. On the card will be Late Models, Modifieds, Limited Lates, and Sport Mods. Gates will open at 4 p.m. with racing at approximately 7:30.

Late Models 14 Entries

A Feature 1 25 Laps | 00:14:54.758

1. 71R-Rod Conley[2]; 2. 21K-Kirk Phillips[4]; 3. 71C-RJ Conley[8]; 4. C7-Kenny Christy[7]; 5. 33-Kevin Wagner[9]; 6. 7-Audie Swartz[1]; 7. 1L-Corey Lewis[13]; 8. 73B-Austin Mullett[11]; 9. S21-Seth Daniels[5]; 10. B1-Josh Bocook[3]; 11. 81-Brandon Fouts[12]; 12. 93-Mike Sark[6]; 13. (DNS) 2-Justin Lee Carter; 14. (DNS) 1-Lucas Crooks

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:02:48.531

1. 7-Audie Swartz[1]; 2. B1-Josh Bocook[4]; 3. S21-Seth Daniels[2]; 4. C7-Kenny Christy[3]; 5. 33-Kevin Wagner[5]; 6. 73B-Austin Mullett[6]; 7. (DNS) 81-Brandon Fouts

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:07:42.121

1. 71R-Rod Conley[1]; 2. 21K-Kirk Phillips[5]; 3. 93-Mike Sark[6]; 4. 71C-RJ Conley[4]; 5. 2-Justin Lee Carter[2]; 6. (DNS) 1L-Corey Lewis; 7. (DNS) 1-Lucas Crooks

Qualifying 1 | 00:00:34.986

1. 7-Audie Swartz, 00:15.201[5]; 2. 71R-Rod Conley, 00:15.229[10]; 3. S21-Seth Daniels, 00:15.329[1]; 4. 2-Justin Lee Carter, 00:15.423[9]; 5. C7-Kenny Christy, 00:15.598[11]; 6. 1L-Corey Lewis, 00:15.720[6]; 7. B1-Josh Bocook, 00:15.753[7]; 8. 71C-RJ Conley, 00:15.817[8]; 9. 33-Kevin Wagner, 00:15.911[12]; 10. 21K-Kirk Phillips, 00:15.938[13]; 11. 73B-Austin Mullett, 00:16.546[4]; 12. 93-Mike Sark, 00:16.726; 13. 81-Brandon Fouts, 00:16.910[3]; 14. (DNS) 1-Lucas Crooks, 00:16.910

Modifieds 14 Entries

A Feature 1 20 Laps | 00:16:27.128

1. J3-Ervin Vance[1]; 2. 9R-JP Roberts[4]; 3. 11-Jeremy Rayburn[2]; 4. 2-Anthony Slusher[5]; 5. 34-Derek Richmond[6]; 6. 1W-Brian Wilburn[9]; 7. 11C-Kyle Call[11]; 8. 7T-Tommy McClain[7]; 9. 72-Braxton Carter[12]; 10. 39-Ryan McGraw[14]; 11. CR12-Danny Ferguson[10]; 12. S21-Seth Daniels[3]; 13. 11A-Adam Colley[8]; 14. (DNS) 8D-Stevie Thornsberry

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:04:58.204

1. J3-Ervin Vance[2]; 2. S21-Seth Daniels[1]; 3. 2-Anthony Slusher[3]; 4. 7T-Tommy McClain[5]; 5. 1W-Brian Wilburn[4]; 6. 11C-Kyle Call[6]; 7. 8D-Stevie Thornsberry[7]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:02:59.457

1. 11-Jeremy Rayburn[1]; 2. 9R-JP Roberts[2]; 3. 34-Derek Richmond[4]; 4. 11A-Adam Colley[3]; 5. CR12-Danny Ferguson[5]; 6. 72-Braxton Carter[6]; 7. 39-Ryan McGraw[7]

Qualifying 1

1. S21-Seth Daniels[1]; 2. 11-Jeremy Rayburn[5]; 3. J3-Ervin Vance[10]; 4. 9R-JP Roberts[2]; 5. 2-Anthony Slusher[6]; 6. 11A-Adam Colley[4]; 7. 1W-Brian Wilburn[7]; 8. 34-Derek Richmond[9]; 9. 7T-Tommy McClain[12]; 10. CR12-Danny Ferguson[3]; 11. 11C-Kyle Call[8]; 12. 72-Braxton Carter[11]; 13. 8D-Stevie Thornsberry[13]; 14. 39-Ryan McGraw

Limited Late Models 6 Entries

A Feature 1 | 00:17:12.810

1. 58-Evyian Terry[3]; 2. 97C-Kevin Terry[6]; 3. 11S-Tyler Smith[1]; 4. 316-Joe Brewer[4]; 5. 26-Rick Stringer[5]; 6. 81-John Melvin[2]

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:02:56.181

1. 11S-Tyler Smith[1]; 2. 81-John Melvin[3]; 3. 58-Evyian Terry[2]; 4. 316-Joe Brewer[4]; 5. 26-Rick Stringer[6]; 6. 97C-Kevin Terry[5]

Qualifying 1

1. 11S-Tyler Smith[5]; 2. 58-Evyian Terry[1]; 3. 81-John Melvin[2]; 4. 316-Joe Brewer[3]; 5. 97C-Kevin Terry[6]; 6. 26-Rick Stringer[4]

Legends 18 Entries

A Feature 1 20 Laps | 00:11:03.196

1. 21-Steve Partin[1]; 2. 88-Tyler Scott[2]; 3. 1S-Zach Schuler[5]; 4. 95-Nick Obryant[6]; 5. 36-Jesse Sines[3]; 6. 17-Cale Maybin[10]; 7. 18-Quade Schoonover[7]; 8. 76-Steven Clagg[9]; 9. 7W-William Wetzl[11]; 10. 4S-Rob Schuler[17]; 11. 26-Ronold Scurlock[13]; 12. 77-Shane McKinley[14]; 13. M80-Levi Morris[4]; 14. 4A-Greg Arthur[15]; 15. 02B-Daryl Bumgarner[12]; 16. 5-Steven Carpenter[8]; 17. (DNS) 04-Garrett Schuler; 18. (DNS) 12B-Anthony Bumgarner

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:03:28.588

1. 21-Steve Partin[1]; 2. 36-Jesse Sines[3]; 3. 1S-Zach Schuler[4]; 4. 18-Quade Schoonover[5]; 5. 76-Steven Clagg[2]; 6. 7W-William Wetzl[6]; 7. 26-Ronold Scurlock[8]; 8. 4A-Greg Arthur[9]; 9. 4S-Rob Schuler[7]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:03:21.267

1. 88-Tyler Scott[1]; 2. M80-Levi Morris[2]; 3. 95-Nick Obryant[3]; 4. 5-Steven Carpenter[5]; 5. 17-Cale Maybin[7]; 6. 02B-Daryl Bumgarner[6]; 7. 77-Shane McKinley[8]; 8. 04-Garrett Schuler[4]; 9. (DNS) 12B-Anthony Bumgarner

Qualifying 1 | 00:01:09.380

1. 21-Steve Partin, 00:19.432[18]; 2. 88-Tyler Scott, 00:20.014[2]; 3. 76-Steven Clagg, 00:20.077[16]; 4. M80-Levi Morris, 00:20.091[12]; 5. 36-Jesse Sines, 00:20.111[14]; 6. 95-Nick Obryant, 00:20.141[1]; 7. 1S-Zach Schuler, 00:20.161[6]; 8. 04-Garrett Schuler, 00:20.306[7]; 9. 18-Quade Schoonover, 00:20.318[15]; 10. 5-Steven Carpenter, 00:20.336[17]; 11. 7W-William Wetzl, 00:20.386[10]; 12. 02B-Daryl Bumgarner, 00:20.722[5]; 13. 4S-Rob Schuler, 00:21.033[9]; 14. 17-Cale Maybin, 00:21.054[13]; 15. 26-Ronold Scurlock, 00:21.408[11]; 16. 77-Shane McKinley, 00:21.480[8]; 17. 4A-Greg Arthur, 00:22.567[3]; 18. 12B-Anthony Bumgarner, 00:22.567[4]