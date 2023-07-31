Reds acquire reliever Moll from A’s Published 11:25 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds acquired reliever Sam Moll in a trade with the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

The addition of Moll puts another left-hander in Cincinnati’s bullpen as it tries to become the first team to win a division after losing at least 100 games in the previous season. The Reds led the NL Central by a half-game over Milwaukee heading into play on Monday.

Moll, a third-round pick in the 2013 amateur draft, is 0-3 with a 4.54 ERA in 45 appearances this year. He has held lefty hitters to a .197 batting average.

“It’s a nice extra guy in the bullpen. He’s left-handed, obviously, gets lefties out,” Reds general manager Nick Krall said. “He also has options and control as well.”

The Reds got Moll and international cap space from Oakland for minor league right-hander Joe Boyle. The 6-foot-7 Boyle was selected by Cincinnati in the fifth round of the 2020 amateur draft.

To make room for Moll on the 40-man roster, the Reds transferred right-hander Hunter Greene to the 60-day injured list. Greene is coming back from right hip pain.

With Greene and Nick Lodolo sidelined by injuries, Cincinnati could use another arm for its rotation ahead of the deadline. It also could get more help for its busy bullpen.

“It’s how can we better our team?” Krall said. “We’re looking at things, whether it’s offense, defense, starting, relief — whatever it is that can make our team better, we’re looking at it.”

Later Monday, the A’s announced they acquired right-hander Chad Patrick from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for infielder Jace Peterson and cash.