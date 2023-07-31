‘Tiggercize’ competes Published 12:00 am Monday, July 31, 2023

The Tiny Tots Team “Tiggercize” from Cyndi’s Studio spent the week in Kissimmee, Florida competing in the U.S Twirling Association National Championships and brought home multiple titles. It was all of the girls’ first time ever competing at a national level at just the ages of 5-7 years old. Pictured, left to right, Baylin Stidham, 7, Aubree Barnard, 6, Lily Crank, 6, Lilah Robinson, 5, Klaire Lanham, 6, Norah Taylor, 6, and Bree Bloomfield, 7.