A family tradition

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023

By Staff Reports

LEFT: Linda Neal, of Kitts Hill, seated, was the first Lawrence County fair queen in 1963. Her court was comprised of, from left, Jeaneen Pack, of South Point, Nancy Armstrong, of Ironton, Sharon Mootz, of Willow Wood, and Suzanne Parris, of Ironton. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo) BELOW: Kimberly Schmidt (now McKown) was Lawrence County fair queen in 2015. She is the cousin of Evan Clark, this year’s fair king. At left is Katie Webb, first runner up, and to the right is Shelby Dalton, second runner up. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo | Jessica St. James) RIGHT: Evan Clark, with this year’s fair queen, Megan Foltz, was the 2023 Lawrence County Fair King. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

This year’s fair king from family of royalty

Earlier this month, Evan Clark, 17, was named as the first ever fair king at the 2023 Lawrence County Fair opening ceremonies.

He is the son of Scott and Heidi (Evans) Clark.

Six decades ago, at the first Lawrence County Fair Queen contest, his grandmother, Sharon Mootz (now Evans), was runner up in that pageant, in 1963, when 50 contestants were vying for the crown.

Sharon’s cousin, Linda Neal (now Booth), was crowned the first Fair Queen. Evan’s mother and his aunt, Laurie Evans (now Eastham), were both runners up in the fair queen competition.

His cousin, Kimberly Schmidt (now McKown) was fair princess in 2012 and fair queen in 2015.

— Information provided by Sharon Evans

