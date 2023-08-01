A family tradition Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023

This year’s fair king from family of royalty

Earlier this month, Evan Clark, 17, was named as the first ever fair king at the 2023 Lawrence County Fair opening ceremonies.

He is the son of Scott and Heidi (Evans) Clark.

Six decades ago, at the first Lawrence County Fair Queen contest, his grandmother, Sharon Mootz (now Evans), was runner up in that pageant, in 1963, when 50 contestants were vying for the crown.

Sharon’s cousin, Linda Neal (now Booth), was crowned the first Fair Queen. Evan’s mother and his aunt, Laurie Evans (now Eastham), were both runners up in the fair queen competition.

His cousin, Kimberly Schmidt (now McKown) was fair princess in 2012 and fair queen in 2015.

— Information provided by Sharon Evans